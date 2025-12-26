First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 923 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the November 30th total of 3,771 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,264 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,264 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FEMS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,255. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $262.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6494 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
- A month before the crash
- Protect Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- End of America update
- Terrifying reason Trump killed the U.S. penny?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.