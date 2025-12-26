First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 923 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the November 30th total of 3,771 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,264 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,264 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEMS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,255. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $262.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6494 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMS. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 45,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 119,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 100.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.