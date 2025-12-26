Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 160 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the November 30th total of 666 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,153 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,153 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF by 443.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000.

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Trading Down 0.2%

FDFF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.20. 1,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,122. The company has a market cap of $47.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63. Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

The Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (FDFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in disruptive finance companies. These are organizations in the finance industry that are pushing for innovative developments that may significantly alter the way they deliver their products and services FDFF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

