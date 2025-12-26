Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK) and National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Financial Review

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) and Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for National Vision and Bolt Projects, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get National Vision alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Vision 1 4 6 1 2.58 Bolt Projects 1 0 0 0 1.00

National Vision presently has a consensus price target of $27.58, indicating a potential downside of 1.10%. Given National Vision’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe National Vision is more favorable than Bolt Projects.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Vision $1.82 billion 1.21 -$28.50 million ($0.03) -929.67 Bolt Projects $1.37 million 4.78 -$65.39 million ($11.70) -0.13

This table compares National Vision and Bolt Projects”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

National Vision has higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Projects. National Vision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bolt Projects, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Bolt Projects shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of National Vision shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Bolt Projects shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Vision and Bolt Projects’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Vision -0.12% 3.58% 1.52% Bolt Projects -774.20% N/A -249.44%

Risk & Volatility

National Vision has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Projects has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Vision beats Bolt Projects on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Vision

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. National Vision Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Bolt Projects

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.