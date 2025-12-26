MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.20 and last traded at $30.26. Approximately 174,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 639,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on MBX Biosciences from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised MBX Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on MBX Biosciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

MBX Biosciences Stock Down 5.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17.

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10.

Insider Transactions at MBX Biosciences

In other news, CEO P. Kent Hawryluk bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $272,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 468,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,298.28. This trade represents a 4.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Hoerter purchased 20,000 shares of MBX Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MBX Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in MBX Biosciences by 112.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,708 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $8,361,000. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 961,408 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in MBX Biosciences by 164.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 812,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 60.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 633,678 shares during the period.

About MBX Biosciences

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

