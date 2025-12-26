Solitario Resources (TSE:SLR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Solitario Resources Corp. (TSE:SLR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:XPL)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as low as C$0.86. Solitario Resources shares last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 13,150 shares changing hands.

Solitario Resources Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market cap of C$80.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.95.

Solitario Resources (TSE:SLR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:XPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solitario Resources Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solitario Resources

Solitario Zinc Corp is a zinc focused exploration company engaging in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in safe jurisdictions in North and South America. It has joint venture interests in two large, high-grade zinc development projects. The Florida Canyon Zinc Project in Peru is a development asset held jointly with Nexa Resources SA and the Lik Zinc Project represents a large-tonnage, high-grade development project in Alaska in partnership with Teck Resources. In addition, the company has an additional portfolio of exploration properties and royalties in the Americas.

