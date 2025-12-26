Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 225,167 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the November 30th total of 77,945 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 659,335 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 659,335 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSC. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ensysce Biosciences by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $358,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 5.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:ENSC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.08. 47,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ensysce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.44). Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.47% and a negative return on equity of 437.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ensysce Biosciences will post -8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ENSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Ensysce Biosciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ensysce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ensysce Biosciences

About Ensysce Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel prodrug therapies aimed at improving pain management and addressing opioid misuse. Leveraging its proprietary prodrug platform, the company designs drug candidates that convert into active pharmaceuticals through specific enzymatic action, providing controlled-release profiles and built-in abuse deterrence features.

The company’s lead product candidate, ENS100, is an investigational oral prodrug of hydrocodone engineered to reduce the potential for misuse and abuse compared to immediate-release opioid formulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.