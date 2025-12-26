Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 687.18 and traded as low as GBX 662. Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 668, with a volume of 10,298 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 price target on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,150.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £387.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 687.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 744.55.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mortgage Advice Bureau had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 44.7385003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mortgage Advice Bureau

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 263 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 710 per share, with a total value of £1,867.30. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

MAB is one of the UK’s leading consumer intermediary brands and specialist networks for mortgage advisers.

Through its partner firms known as Appointed Representatives (ARs), MAB has approximately 2,000 advisers providing expert advice to customers on a range of mortgage, specialist lending, protection, and general insurance products. MAB supports its AR firms with proprietary technology and services, including adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

