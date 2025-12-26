WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 69,291 shares, a growth of 645.8% from the November 30th total of 9,291 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,754 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,754 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,367,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,752,000 after purchasing an additional 104,136 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $3,554,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 27.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 265,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 56,903 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 36.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 50,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 479,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after acquiring an additional 42,058 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,646. WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.65.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

