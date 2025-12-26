Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Short Interest Update

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 82,089 shares, a growth of 574.1% from the November 30th total of 12,178 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,681 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,681 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA INFL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,944.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $45.78.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.102 dividend. This is an increase from Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s payout ratio is presently -2,904.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
- Washington prepares for war
- Do you know what Amazon is planning for January 1?
- Nvidia x 1,000,000
- $100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
- Put $1,000 into this stock by Jan 1 [Not NVDA]
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.