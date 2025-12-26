Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Short Interest Update

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 82,089 shares, a growth of 574.1% from the November 30th total of 12,178 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,681 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,681 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA INFL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,944.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.102 dividend. This is an increase from Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s payout ratio is presently -2,904.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,379,000 after buying an additional 628,255 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,023,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 42,058 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 279,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares during the period.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

See Also

