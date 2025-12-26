Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $43.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.9% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $634.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $599.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $635.32.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

