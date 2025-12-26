NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Bank of America in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $275.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.81. The company had a trading volume of 35,816,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,639,172. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $14,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,574,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,720,899.95. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,161,474 shares of company stock valued at $396,157,992 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia licensed Groq’s inference technology and hired top Groq engineers, a move that should accelerate its inference roadmap and relieve GPU bottlenecks. Nvidia hires Groq talent

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

