Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.7580, but opened at $3.07. Curaleaf shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 111,595 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CURLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Curaleaf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. ATB Capital upgraded Curaleaf to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Curaleaf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curaleaf currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc is a leading American cannabis company engaged in the cultivation, processing and distribution of both medical and adult-use cannabis products. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf operates cultivation facilities, processing centers and retail dispensaries across multiple U.S. jurisdictions. The company’s vertically integrated model allows it to manage the entirety of its supply chain, from seed to sale, ensuring consistent quality and compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

Curaleaf’s product portfolio spans a wide range of formats, including premium flower, vaporizer cartridges, edibles, tinctures, topicals and concentrates.

