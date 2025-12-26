Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Up 243.3% in December

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 177,286 shares, a growth of 243.3% from the November 30th total of 51,643 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,688,891 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,688,891 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cansortium Stock Performance

CNTMF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Cansortium has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

About Cansortium

Cansortium, Inc (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) is a vertically integrated cannabis company engaged in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution and retail of medical cannabis products in the United States. The company’s operations span from seed to sale, with dedicated cultivation facilities, extraction labs and a network of dispensaries serving registered patients.

Cansortium holds licenses and operates in multiple jurisdictions, including Florida, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Texas and Puerto Rico. Its product portfolio encompasses cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape cartridges, oils, edibles and topicals, offered under brands such as The+Source, Chroma and Campfire, alongside its private-label formulations.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Miami, Cansortium began dispensary operations in Florida in 2018 and has since expanded its footprint into new markets.

