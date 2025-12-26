Carvana (CVNA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/23/2025 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $420.00 to $425.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – Carvana had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/19/2025 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $400.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Carvana had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2025 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $445.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $475.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $390.00 to $465.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $395.00 to $420.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $385.00 to $455.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Carvana had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/24/2025 – Carvana had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $380.00.

11/21/2025 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Carvana had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Carvana had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/4/2025 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2025 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $490.00 to $445.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $425.00 to $395.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Carvana was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

10/30/2025 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/30/2025 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Carvana had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Carvana had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/30/2025 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $405.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $725,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 69,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,912,275. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 100,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,860,050. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 544,332 shares of company stock valued at $221,258,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

