Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Buys 8,245 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $99.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day moving average is $94.54. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.90.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

