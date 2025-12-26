James Reed Financial Services Inc. Sells 23,133 Shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF $CGGE

James Reed Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,133 shares during the period. Capital Group Global Equity ETF accounts for about 10.3% of James Reed Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. James Reed Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Capital Group Global Equity ETF worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGE. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 837.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

CGGE opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 40.0%.

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

