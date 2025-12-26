Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 9,779 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,779 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its position in EMCOR Group by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $61,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,130.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EME. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.83.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $625.73 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.89 and a 52-week high of $778.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $642.34 and its 200-day moving average is $611.56.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 6.96%.EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.80 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.02%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

