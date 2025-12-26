ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $2.35 (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.3516 per share on Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 152.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Trading Up 0.1%
ARKW stock opened at $154.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.93. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $78.62 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.08.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Company Profile
