ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $2.35 (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.3516 per share on Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 152.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Trading Up 0.1%

ARKW stock opened at $154.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.93. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $78.62 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.08.

Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile. ARKW was launched on Sep 30, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.