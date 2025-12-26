Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 155,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,953,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 251,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,364,000 after buying an additional 101,922 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,368,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.21.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $158.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.57 and a 1-year high of $180.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.85. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 4.84%.The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $3,276,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 43,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,549.62. The trade was a 31.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

