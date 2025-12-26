Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 10,336 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,336 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $351,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,758.96. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $119.39 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $503.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

