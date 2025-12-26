B3 (Base) (B3) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

B3 (Base) (B3) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. B3 (Base) has a market cap of $18.90 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of B3 (Base) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, B3 (Base) has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One B3 (Base) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

B3 (Base) Profile

B3 (Base)’s launch date was February 9th, 2025. B3 (Base)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,292,670,212 tokens. The official website for B3 (Base) is b3.fun. B3 (Base)’s official Twitter account is @b3dotfun.

Buying and Selling B3 (Base)

According to CryptoCompare, “B3 (Base) (B3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. B3 (Base) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 31,371,979,167 in circulation. The last known price of B3 (Base) is 0.00090214 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $2,417,112.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://b3.fun/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3 (Base) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade B3 (Base) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase B3 (Base) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

