Ripple USD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $58.69 Million (RLUSD)

Ripple USD (RLUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Ripple USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripple USD has a total market capitalization of $53.08 million and approximately $58.69 million worth of Ripple USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripple USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripple USD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88,648.74 or 1.00153641 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,468.20 or 0.99684994 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ripple USD Token Profile

Ripple USD’s total supply is 1,336,131,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,100,129 tokens. Ripple USD’s official Twitter account is @ripple. The official website for Ripple USD is ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin.

Ripple USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripple USD (RLUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Ripple USD has a current supply of 1,336,131,273.6531373. The last known price of Ripple USD is 0.99963913 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $55,582,139.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripple USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripple USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripple USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripple USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripple USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.