Head-To-Head Review: Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) & NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT)

NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) and Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of NextNRG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Oklo shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.1% of NextNRG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Oklo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NextNRG and Oklo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNRG -85.79% N/A -270.09% Oklo N/A -12.30% -11.64%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

NextNRG has a beta of -0.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oklo has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for NextNRG and Oklo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNRG 1 1 1 1 2.50 Oklo 3 7 9 2 2.48

NextNRG presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 191.01%. Oklo has a consensus target price of $102.87, suggesting a potential upside of 26.83%. Given NextNRG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NextNRG is more favorable than Oklo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextNRG and Oklo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNRG $27.77 million 9.15 -$16.19 million ($2.02) -0.94 Oklo N/A N/A -$73.62 million ($0.54) -150.19

NextNRG has higher revenue and earnings than Oklo. Oklo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextNRG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About NextNRG

NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. It provides app-based interface customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Yehuda Levy and Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

