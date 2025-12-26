Walrus (WAL) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week

Walrus (WAL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. Walrus has a market cap of $187.27 million and $7.46 million worth of Walrus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Walrus has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Walrus token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88,648.74 or 1.00153641 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,468.20 or 0.99684994 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Walrus Profile

Walrus’ launch date was March 24th, 2025. Walrus’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,544,375,000 tokens. The official website for Walrus is www.walrus.xyz. Walrus’ official Twitter account is @walrusprotocol. Walrus’ official message board is discord.gg/walrusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Walrus

According to CryptoCompare, “Walrus (WAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Sui Network platform. Walrus has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,544,375,000 in circulation. The last known price of Walrus is 0.12030564 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $7,295,783.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.walrus.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walrus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walrus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walrus using one of the exchanges listed above.

