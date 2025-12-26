Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,261 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,129,646. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $197.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $566.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $355.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Mizuho set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.72.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

