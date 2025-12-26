Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,202 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $51.02 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

