Brokerages Set Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Price Target at $32.22

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.2222.

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on Robert Half in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22. Robert Half has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $72.31.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Robert Half had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.85%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Robert Half has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Robert Half will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 153.25%.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $187,799.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,125.44. This trade represents a 35.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in Robert Half by 540.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 927.7% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Robert Half during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half by 952.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest?standing and best?known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

