Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 118,829 shares, a growth of 503.0% from the November 30th total of 19,705 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 219,594 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Astrotech Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.34. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,069.89% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astrotech in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insider Activity at Astrotech

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 220,410 shares of Astrotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $1,571,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.77% of Astrotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corp. (NASDAQ: ASTC) is a technology commercialization company headquartered near Austin, Texas. The firm sources early-stage innovations from government and university research programs—most notably from NASA—and advances them toward commercial readiness. Astrotech’s core mission is to bridge the gap between federally funded R&D and industrial applications across the life sciences and renewable energy sectors.

In its life sciences division, Astrotech has focused on mass spectrometry-based analytical instruments and diagnostic platforms.

