Analysts Set Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX) PT at $97.42

Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.4167.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $106.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.28. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $93.84.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $323.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other news, Director Tamara N. Bohlig sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $184,963.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,005.37. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $181,445.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,819.31. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,413,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,304,000 after buying an additional 35,391 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 740,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,319,000 after acquiring an additional 58,774 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 739,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,222,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Axos Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 553,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,095,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE: AX) is a diversified online banking and financial services holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. The firm traces its origins to 1999 with the launch of Bank of Internet USA and rebranded as Axos Financial in December 2018 to reflect an expanded suite of digital offerings. Axos Financial operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Axos Bank, providing a technology-driven banking platform that serves both retail and commercial clients across the United States.

Through its digital banking platform, Axos Financial delivers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts.

