Cannabis Stocks To Consider – December 23rd

Tilray Brands, Canopy Growth, and Cronos Group are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses are tied to the cannabis industry—such as cultivation, processing, distribution, product manufacturing, biotechnology, or ancillary services like retail, equipment, and testing. For investors, these stocks offer exposure to the medical and/or recreational cannabis markets but tend to be highly volatile and influenced strongly by regulatory changes, licensing, and shifting consumer demand. They may trade on major exchanges or over-the-counter markets, and performance often reflects legal developments, capital availability, and sector-specific risks and opportunities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Cronos Group (CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

