Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives $71.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.3333.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th.

Get Century Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CCS

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Century Communities Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 34.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 26.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,341,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,569,000 after buying an additional 282,133 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $81.10.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.66. Century Communities had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 5.16%.The firm had revenue of $980.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

About Century Communities

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.