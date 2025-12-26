Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$177.75 Average PT from Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$177.75.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CTC.A

Canadian Tire Stock Down 0.4%

About Canadian Tire

Shares of TSE:CTC.A opened at C$172.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$139.50 and a 12-month high of C$194.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$169.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$173.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or ‘CTC’, is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark’s, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.