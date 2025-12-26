Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.18 and traded as low as $15.35. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 1,351,806 shares trading hands.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) is Australia’s largest independent energy company, specializing in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s core operations span both conventional and liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, underpinned by key assets such as the North West Shelf Project and the Pluto LNG plant. Woodside’s portfolio encompasses upstream activities from seismic surveying and drilling to long-term supply agreements that serve major energy markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

In addition to its traditional oil and gas ventures, Woodside Energy Group has diversified into emerging energy solutions, including hydrogen production and carbon capture initiatives.

