Redcentric (LON:RCN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.54 and traded as low as GBX 118. Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 118, with a volume of 62,934 shares changing hands.

Redcentric Trading Down 1.5%

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £187.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Redcentric alerts:

Redcentric (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX 1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Redcentric had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Redcentric plc will post 8.8015647 earnings per share for the current year.

Redcentric Company Profile

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.