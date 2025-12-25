Radio One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.9659. Radio One shares last traded at $0.9258, with a volume of 6,065 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Radio One in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Radio One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.68 million during the quarter. Radio One had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 32.55%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Radio One stock. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,024,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,724 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC owned approximately 11.07% of Radio One worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radio One (NASDAQ: UONEK), doing business as Urban One, Inc, is a leading media company focused on serving African-American and urban audiences across the United States. The company operates a diversified portfolio of radio broadcasting properties, digital platforms and outdoor advertising assets. Its radio division comprises a network of stations in major U.S. markets, where it delivers music programming, news, cultural content and community outreach initiatives.

Founded in 1980 by industry pioneer Cathy Hughes, Radio One completed its initial public offering in 1999, becoming one of the first African-American-controlled firms listed on a major U.S.

