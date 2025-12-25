Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.22 and traded as high as $15.83. Orion Energy Systems shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 25,104 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Orion Energy Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Orion Energy Systems to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 3.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.52.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.55. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,884,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,499 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 8.66% of Orion Energy Systems worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of energy-efficient lighting and building controls solutions. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, the company specializes in designing, manufacturing and deploying LED lighting fixtures and integrated energy management systems for commercial and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes a range of LED light fixtures, smart sensors, networked controls and cloud-based energy management software.

