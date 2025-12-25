Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Techprecision Corp. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.61 and traded as high as $4.84. Techprecision shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 49,178 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Techprecision in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market cap of $46.50 million, a P/E ratio of -92.90 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61.

Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Techprecision had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.The firm had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Techprecision by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Techprecision during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Techprecision by 9.9% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 312,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 28,287 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Techprecision during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Techprecision in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

TechPrecision, Inc (NASDAQ:TPCS) specializes in the design, engineering and manufacture of high-precision automated machinery and turnkey production solutions. The company’s core offerings include assembly, test and inspection equipment, servo-electric press systems and custom packaging machines tailored for industries with stringent quality and regulatory requirements. TechPrecision’s products support medical device, pharmaceutical, consumer goods and industrial applications, delivering end-to-end services from concept development and prototyping to full-scale production and after-market support.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia, TechPrecision operates two primary manufacturing facilities: its U.S.

