Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Short Interest Update

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 363 shares, an increase of 317.2% from the November 30th total of 87 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 921 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 921 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of EXSR stock opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.78. Exchange Bank has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $137.06.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 430.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

Exchange Bank, a subsidiary of Exchange Bank Holding Company (OTCMKTS: EXSR), is a Santa Rosa, California–based community bank offering a full suite of retail and commercial banking services. With a focus on personalized customer service, the bank provides deposit products, lending solutions and digital banking tools to individuals, families and businesses across Northern California.

On the retail side, Exchange Bank offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, electronic banking and mobile services.

