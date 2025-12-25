Short Interest in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYD) Increases By 346.3%

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,271 shares, an increase of 346.3% from the November 30th total of 957 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,659 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,659 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF Price Performance
Shares of XHYD opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $39.95.
BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a positive change from BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%.
About BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF
The BondBloxx US High Yield Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF (XHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies in the consumer non-cyclicals sector. XHYD was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.