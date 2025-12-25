Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 531,606 shares, a growth of 340.2% from the November 30th total of 120,754 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,136 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,136 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.4 days.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

EUTLF stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eutelsat Communications SA is a leading satellite operator that provides capacity and broadcast services to video broadcasters, telecom operators, data and Internet service providers, governments and institutions worldwide. The company designs, builds and operates a fleet of geostationary satellites that deliver video, data, broadband and connectivity solutions for a wide range of end markets. Its services support direct-to-home television distribution, multimedia content delivery, in-flight connectivity, maritime communications and enterprise networks.

With coverage spanning Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, Eutelsat’s satellite constellation enables customers to reach audiences and end users across diverse regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.