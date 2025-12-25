Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,402,252 shares, a growth of 324.8% from the November 30th total of 800,979 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,505.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,505.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Keppel REIT Stock Up 20.5%

OTCMKTS:KREVF opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Keppel REIT has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

Get Keppel REIT alerts:

About Keppel REIT

(Get Free Report)

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust sponsored by Keppel Land, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation. Established in 2006 and listed on the Singapore Exchange, the REIT focuses on investing in premium office properties within the Asia-Pacific region.

The portfolio comprises six Grade A office buildings in Singapore’s Central Business District, including landmark developments such as Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, Maritime Square Tower 2 and Ocean Financial Centre.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.