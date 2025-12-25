Monument Capital Management Acquires 6,554 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 109.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 383,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 31.1% during the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% during the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.25.

Shares of JNJ opened at $208.01 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $215.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

