Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 16,895 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. North Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $64.41.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

