JP Wealth Management Inc. Buys 140,180 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

JP Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,180 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 6.6% of JP Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JP Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,917,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,695 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,310,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,280,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,849.6% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 3,204,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,228,000 after buying an additional 3,095,611 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,453,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,192,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,249,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,811,000 after acquiring an additional 296,330 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $34.47.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

