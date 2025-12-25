Swedbank AB Cuts Stock Holdings in NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Swedbank AB cut its stake in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,080 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.49% of NuScale Power worth $50,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 21.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 4,483.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, Director Corp Fluor sold 909,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $33,380,499.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,956,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,287,527.04. The trade was a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,094.11. This trade represents a 46.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,191,617 shares of company stock worth $241,380,594. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of SMR opened at $16.13 on Thursday. NuScale Power Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 594.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1635.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on NuScale Power from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

View Our Latest Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.