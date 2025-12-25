OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Sells $18,751.88 in Stock

OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) insider Edward Stelmakh sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $18,751.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 126,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,473.30. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $238.14 million, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. OptimizeRx Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.03%.The company had revenue of $26.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPRX. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

OptimizeRx, Inc is a healthcare technology company that operates a digital health network designed to facilitate communication between pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers and healthcare providers. Through its cloud-based platform, OptimizeRx delivers targeted digital interventions—such as patient savings messages, clinical content and product information—directly into electronic health record (EHR) workflows at the point of care. By integrating with leading EHR systems, the company helps life sciences organizations optimize brand engagement, improve patient adherence and support informed prescribing decisions.

The company’s core offerings include digital prescription benefit notifications, co-pay assistance alerts and real-time clinical messaging tailored to specific patient populations.

