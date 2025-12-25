iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Kelly Financial Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kelly Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Kelly Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,172,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,977 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,591,000 after buying an additional 398,230 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,375,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,567,000 after buying an additional 105,099 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Short interest in IVV fell sharply in December (down ~21% vs. Nov. 30), leaving only ~0.8% of shares sold short and a days-to-cover of ~0.7 — a smaller short base lowers the chance of squeeze-driven volatility and can support higher prices.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

IVV stock opened at $693.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $693.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $680.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $654.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

