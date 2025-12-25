Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $474.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 24,733 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.33, for a total value of $9,431,434.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 131,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,963,381.92. The trade was a 15.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 423.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 71 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 1,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $410.29 on Thursday. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $345.23 and a 12 month high of $523.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.29 and its 200 day moving average is $391.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 69.87% and a net margin of 2.43%.Murphy USA’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.63%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company’s primary operations center on two retail formats.

