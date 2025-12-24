Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,570 shares, a growth of 595.4% from the November 30th total of 3,102 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,862 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,862 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 56,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,228. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $21.58.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
The Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in dividend-paying common stocks of U.S. companies and may also hold preferred stocks and other equity securities. To enhance income potential, the fund employs a covered-call strategy by selling call options on a portion of its equity portfolio.
Under normal market conditions, the fund’s portfolio managers select large- and mid-capitalization equities with the potential for dividend growth and price appreciation.
