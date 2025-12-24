Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,570 shares, a growth of 595.4% from the November 30th total of 3,102 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,862 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,862 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 56,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,228. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $21.58.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 27,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in dividend-paying common stocks of U.S. companies and may also hold preferred stocks and other equity securities. To enhance income potential, the fund employs a covered-call strategy by selling call options on a portion of its equity portfolio.

Under normal market conditions, the fund’s portfolio managers select large- and mid-capitalization equities with the potential for dividend growth and price appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.