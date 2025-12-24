Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Shares Down 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 219,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 280% from the average daily volume of 57,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Cymat Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$11.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -109.14, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves automotive, architecture, defense, and general industrial market applications. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

